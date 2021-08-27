SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin has been granted parole after two of RFK’s sons spoke in favor of Sirhan Sirhan's release and prosecutors declined to argue he should be kept behind bars.
The decision Friday by a panel of the California Parole Board was a major victory for the 77-year-old prisoner, though it does not assure his release.
Douglas Kennedy, who was a toddler when his father was gunned down in 1968, said he was moved to tears by Sirhan’s remorse and he should be released if he’s found to not be a threat to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.