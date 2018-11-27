KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A $10,000 reward is now available in a double homicide in Kansas City back in August.
The bodies of Michael Brewer and Keith Wasmer were found on Aug. 15 deep in the woods in the Longview Lake area. Both men had recently disappeared in that area.
Police in Kansas City are conducting a death investigation at Longview Lake in Jackson County.
Family members said they had gone to the Longview Lake Marina to meet a man named “Sam” but never returned.
Wasmer's car was located the next day, but they said it was under suspicious circumstances.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.