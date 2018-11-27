KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A $10,000 reward is now available in a double homicide in Kansas City back in August.

The bodies of Michael Brewer and Keith Wasmer were found on Aug. 15 deep in the woods in the Longview Lake area. Both men had recently disappeared in that area.

Family members said they had gone to the Longview Lake Marina to meet a man named “Sam” but never returned.

Wasmer's car was located the next day, but they said it was under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.