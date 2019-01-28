KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities continue to seek help in regard to a 2017 murder of Dominique Byers.
Police say while a number of tips have been received, additional information is requested to assist in the investigation.
Monday marks the two-year anniversary since Byers was found dead from an apparent gun shot in a parking lot near 6600 Blue Ridge Boulevard.
An anonymous contribution of $3,000 has been added to the existing Crime Stoppers TIPS reward bringing the total up to a possible $5,000 for information leading to arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
