Dominique Byers

Authorities continue to seek help in regard to a 2017 murder of Dominique Byers.

 (Facebook)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities continue to seek help in regard to a 2017 murder of Dominique Byers.

Police say while a number of tips have been received, additional information is requested to assist in the investigation.

Monday marks the two-year anniversary since Byers was found dead from an apparent gun shot in a parking lot near 6600 Blue Ridge Boulevard.

An anonymous contribution of $3,000 has been added to the existing Crime Stoppers TIPS reward bringing the total up to a possible $5,000 for information leading to arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.