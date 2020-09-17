OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) --- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Overland Park Police Department are looking for assistance after someone burglarized a gun store.
Authorities say a suspect on Thursday morning broke into the Penguin Pawn and Gun shop in the 10000 Block of West. 75th Street.
Several firearms were stolen around 2:45 a.m.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for any assistance in the case.
If you have any information, contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS.
You can also email the ATF at ATFTips@atf.gov.
