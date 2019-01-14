$5,000 reward available after puppy found abandoned, tied to pole in Lenexa

LENEXA, KS, (KCTV) — A $5,000 reward is available after a puppy was found abandoned and tied to a pole at a construction site.
Last Tuesday morning, a concerned citizen alerted authorities to the puppy in the 9400 block of Ridgeview Road in Lenexa.
Officers rushed the dog, who's estimated to be just 4-6 weeks old, to a local animal hospital, where he was found to be sick, malnourished, and hypothermic. He's currently receiving treatment.
Police are investigating but have yet to determine who abandoned the puppy.
PETA is offering the reward leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty-to-animals charges of the person or persons responsible.
"If someone hadn't found him in time, this freezing, starving puppy would almost certainly have died tied to that pole," PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien said. "PETA is calling on anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever left this dog to die can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Lenexa Police Department Animal Control unit at 913-477-7389.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.