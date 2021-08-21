Rev. Jesse Jackson leaves the hospital for rehab center after surgery

The Rev. Jesse Jackson has left the hospital for a rehabilitation center after surgery. Jackson is pictured here at SiriusXM Studios on February 27, 2020 in New York City.

 Jason Mendez/Getty Images

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is vaccinated against the virus and publicly received his first dose in January. According to a statement released Saturday evening, the Jacksons are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

He is 79 years old.

Jacqueline Jackson is 77.

