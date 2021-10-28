KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Back when Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis was on Saturday Night Live, he was cast as U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney.
He performed as Romney during the 2012 presidential election season, when Romney was the Republican Party's nominee for president.
Now in the U.S. Senate, Romney returned the favor and dressed as Ted Lasso.
"Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids," Romney tweeted. "As @TedLasso says, 'Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.'"
After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor. How was my @TedLasso, @JasonSudeikis? pic.twitter.com/LpYd2koEsh— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021
