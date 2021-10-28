Back when Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis was on Saturday Night Live, he was cast as U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney.

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Back when Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis was on Saturday Night Live, he was cast as U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney.

He performed as Romney during the 2012 presidential election season, when Romney was the Republican Party's nominee for president.

Now in the U.S. Senate, Romney returned the favor and dressed as Ted Lasso.

"Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids," Romney tweeted. "As @TedLasso says, 'Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.'"

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.