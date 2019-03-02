KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A suspect has been charged following an officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday.
Dylan Ruffin, 26, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal discharge of a firearm at a structure.
It all started when police were already out investigating a "shots fired" call at the elementary school across the street.
On Saturday, we reached out to an expert for an in-depth analysis of the situation police were dealing with.
Put yourself in the mind of a police officer responding to the call that says shots have been fired just across the street from an elementary school.
When we showed our footage to retired FBI agent Michael Tabman, that's what struck him the most about the situation.
"When I was watching this, my first thought was, 'Is that a school right there?'" he said.
Tabman took us into the mind of the responding officers.
He said you can see them approaching the house, not knowing for sure that there was someone inside with a gun.
"They're right in front of the door, right in front of the window here," he said. "Maybe they weren't completely sure at this point that this is where the shots were from."
Then, a woman came out of the house and spoke to officers. That’s when you see police telling people to get away. They start to take cover and motion for others to do the same.
"They seem to determine the threat is real, the threat is serious," he said.
They were ready for what happened next, which is good because they had less than two seconds to react when the man burst out of the house with a gun.
"What's the first thing we see? That gun comes right out," Tabman said.
Tabman said police never forgot how close they were to the school. "He's hit apparently, wounded, returns fire again. We're talking about an agitated state of mind."
Moments later, officers cuffed the suspect and rendered first aid.
“This is situational awareness,” Tabman said. “They didn't forget where they were or that there were innocent people around. He just walks out and starts shooting, the police return fire, which they have to do, they are trained to do.”
Tabman believes the officers remembered their training when it mattered most.
"Bottom line is this: No officer was hurt, no innocent person was hurt," he said. "Good police work."
"This doesn't happen often in this area," he added. "Small police department."
Tabman said the school did a good job of keeping kids out of the line of fire yesterday and handled the situation properly by locking down the buildings and dismissing students a few at a time.
