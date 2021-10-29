INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- You might have noticed dining rooms closed, drive-thru only, or shortened hours with signs citing the widespread staffing shortage.
But owners and staff at some local restaurants told KCTV5 their shortened hours are a vestige of the early days of the pandemic that they decided to keep, and in some cases, it’s actually helped them keep staff.
At the Little BBQ Joint in Independence, the owner shortened hours back in March of 2020 when dine-in was forbidden by law. As customers came back to the dining room, they decided to keep their hours shorter. That’s the case for more than one area restaurant, and a lot of the staff like the change.
“The majority of our core staff, this was our main job,” said bartender Fancy Muñoz.
Muñoz started working at the Little BBQ Joint as a server seven years ago, a year after the place opened.
She said when the business went all carry-out at the start of the pandemic, the owner boosted wages to compensate for the drop in tips.
“We don’t get paid $3.35 hourly as most waitresses do,” Muñoz said. “They’ve taken really good care of us.”
When their dining room opened and things got busier, that higher hourly rate stayed, so they kept their shorter business hours to compensate for the higher hourly pay rate. Hours vary by day, but she said generally, they close about two hours earlier than in 2019.
Muñoz said the shorter hours haven’t hurt her take-home pay one bit.
“I’m probably doing just as well now as I was pre-pandemic,” she said.
Jon Lomshek, the owner of the Salsa Grill in Mission, Kansas did something similar. What used to be a 9 p.m. closing is now 8 p.m. He said it hasn’t hurt business, just compressed it.
“We pack in a lot more sales between 4:30 and 7:30 than we did pre-pandemic,” Lomshek said.
He also raised wages when it was carry-out only. Now that they have table service back, the servers are back to tip wages but still at a higher rate than pre-pandemic.
“That has definitely gone up to keep pace with the market,” he said.
Lomshek said he always has turnover after the summer, when college students who work there go back to school. With all the talk of the tight hiring market, he was a bit worried, but said he’s now fully staffed, so, no, they aren’t closing early because they can’t find enough people to work.
“We just cut it off at 8 as a business decision and we’ve just kind of kept it because it’s been good for us and it’s worked okay,” Lomshek explained.
He avoided layoffs and says the compressed shifts are now a selling point for new hires, especially those who have day jobs.
The restaurant has been around for 20 years. Many of his customers are both local and loyal. Lomshek said those customers have gotten used to the earlier closing.
Muñoz said the same goes for her customers.
“We get a lot more families coming in, having supper and leaving, as opposed to the later crowd,” she explained. “I think everybody has finally adapted.”
The Little BBQ Joint has not been immune from the nationwide hiring crunch. Although they’ve kept their core staff, she said they had a huge challenge getting seasonal help to work their popular patio and subsequently closed it on weeknights.
Lomshek said he might expand the hours again over time if they start to see customer trends shift, but for now, early closing remains a win-win.
