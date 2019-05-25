BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Severe weather in the spring is nothing new in Kansas City, but people in two Missouri communities said they were left in the dark when storms moved in Friday night.
“I was really terrified,” Kristina Twitty, who wants the siren fixed, said.
The storm got too close for comfort Friday night for Twitty.
“It takes two seconds for a tornado to go through and destroy us all,” Twitty said. “It’s terrifying.”
“I told her to run because I just don’t know where it’s at or when it’s going to come down,” Ima Conklin, who took cover in the storm, said.
Conklin and Twitty live on Tarsney Lake, a one lane bridge gets you in and out of the small Missouri community. There is only one siren for the area.
People at Tarsney Lake expected to hear tornado sirens Friday night, but instead they heard nothing.
Now they say it’s time to fix this tornado siren.
“The siren worked about three years ago and we haven’t heard it since,” Marvin Hodapp, who lives in Tarsney Lake, said.
“We heard sirens all around us, but we didn’t hear ours,” Conklin said.
KCTV5 News reached out to several agencies to get answers about this siren. None got back to us before our deadline.
“It’s just scary. We’ve got kids crying, screaming, they don’t know what’s going on,” Twitty said.
Tarsney Lake wasn’t alone.
Some people in Belton said they didn’t hear their sirens.
Belton police said they’ve tested the sirens there and are getting two of them fixed.
A statewide test of sirens happened back in March. Belton police could not say when the sirens were tested before Saturday afternoon. But with more storms coming….
“I know last night I was saying a lot of prayers,” Conklin said.
The people at Tarsney Lake want to be safe.
