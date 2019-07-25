LEVASY, MO (KCTV) -- Early last month, the city of Levasy was hit with flooding. Now, the damage the rising waters left behind, can still be seen.
KCTV5 News went back to Levasy on Thursday to see how people are moving forward. Some residents are taking back their homes with a little help.
FEMA was in Buckner on Thursday setting up shop for anyone and everyone to walk in and make their claims.
“Nothing’s guaranteed, but if you don’t ask you’re not going to get,” said Peter Fraenkel with FEMA.
The big truck parked outside sends FEMA’s message: Let us help you, or at least point you in the right direction.
“It’s kind of like a one-stop shop,” Fraenkel said. “Not all the agencies will be here, but at least we can give the referrals to get assistance from other agencies besides FEMA.”
Ray Williams and his wife Norma have gotten a lot of help fixing up their home in Levasy.
“We’ve been getting along,” Ray Williams said.
They have lived in their house for more than 40 years, so they are no stranger to flooding. However, this time it was different.
“’93, it didn’t get up to the house,” he said. “This time it was in the house.”
6 to 8 inches of water filled the first floor.
When asked what it was like to walk through and see that the water was up so far, he said, “It was a downer, that’s for sure.”
In June, KCTV5 showed the rising levels of water in Levasy after it breeched the levee. Now, there are puddles on the sides of the road as people prepare to move back in.
Williams said he isn’t moving, but three of his neighbors are. The damage was just too severe.
Williams and his wife lived in a small mobile home for a month before they were able to sleep in their own beds.
At 89 years old, Williams is doing a lot of the work on his home with the help on his family. “I pretty well know what I’m doing,” he said. Or, at least I’m trying.”
Williams said the Baptist Church is the reason why he’s been able to move back into his home so quickly.
FEMA said that even if someone has gotten some help, there could always be room for more.
“Right now, mostly, the people coming in have already received some benefits from FEMA,” Fraenkel said. “Even if you have, that doesn’t mean you won’t be eligible for additional financial assistance.”
