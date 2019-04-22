KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The parking lot at Worlds of Fun is empty Monday evening because they’re closed during the week, but last weekend it was a different story.
“I wasn’t even there, and I heard about it, they posted it on social media,” Lorenzo Pettaway, who saw the fight on social media, said.
A video of teens fighting at Worlds of Fun Saturday night spread like wildfire on social media causing the amusement park to issue another statement Monday.
The altercation Saturday night at Worlds of Fun involved a small group of unsupervised youths. Reports that there were “hundreds of people involved” in the altercation are simply false and inaccurate. We are pleased with the swift response from our security team. The park has zero tolerance for fighting or harassing other guests; we will continue to maintain our strong relationship with local authorities and to regularly review security policies to preserve a safe and fun atmosphere for our guests.
Captain Will Akin with Clay County Sheriff’s Department said they have about three or four off-duty deputies working inside the park and two more outside. They along with off-duty KCPD officers assist the park’s security team. They were able to get the crowd under control and no one was hurt.
“The one person that was detained was brought to our attention by security staff at Worlds of Fun and they were cited and then released,” Akin said.
It’s likely that was the instigator. That prompts questions from parents about safety.
“You have to protect the kids at all cost even at parks and everywhere,” Pettaway said.
Akin said the best thing for on-lookers to do is move back and not get involved. He urges parents to talk to their kids about appropriate ways to behave.
“We have to try to figure out on the fly, right then and there who is responsible, we have to make sure that anyone who is involved we have to get them to hold them accountable for their actions but if we have people that are just standing around watching and taking video, we have to be concerned about their safety as well,” Akin said.
Kristen Homoly goes to the park with her teens but allows them to roam around alone once they’re there. She said she’s already had that conversation with them.
“We talk about that a lot, find a police officer or find someone that can help, they’re not going to do any good going towards something like that,” Homoly said.
Worlds of Fun wouldn’t share specific details about security procedures. They said they want to make sure efforts stay as strong as possible. But they said they constantly review their security policy.
