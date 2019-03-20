WHITE CLOUD, KS (KCTV) – Residents in White Cloud, Kansas, can usually see nearby Big Lake clearly, but right now it's indistinguishable from everything else.
The water came up fast in the town, although those who live there say they have been keeping a close watch on it now for days.
Many of them gathered at the Four State Lookout, keeping a close watch on friends and neighbors.
There is a lot of farmland around the area, and those people are suffering tremendous loss while others are threatened by the potential for loss.
"It's devastating. It's not affecting me really personally, but it does… it's their livelihood,” White Cloud resident Sally Wagner told KCTV5 News. “They don't have the farm ground, they can't even move their cattle. It's a bad deal all the way around, and I don't think it's over yet."
Nearby, Highway 7 is normally used by locals on a daily basis, but that is now not possible. The road and areas surrounding it are covered by floodwater.
The sight of a submerged park where an American flag clings to a pole is unnerving for local residents like Ken McCauley.
"It's really gotten bad today. People around here that I've seen, this a lot all of us talk about, how fast that water is moving,” he said. “It seems like it's faster than most normal floods. It's probably not but it sure seems really fast."
Folks in White Cloud will not have to evacuate, though, since everyone in town lives up on a hill.
Across the Missouri River and on the other side of the state line, residents in Craig, Missouri, were not so lucky. McCauley co-owns an ethanol plant there and said the disaster this year surpasses other recent floods.
"There's a lot of levees that they thought would never fail, and they had one that failed yesterday,” he explained. “There's just a lot of worse things happening this year than even in ‘11 for sure, but maybe even ‘93."
