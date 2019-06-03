HARDIN, MO (KCTV) -- In Hardin, people are hoping history doesn't repeat itself. This flood brings back haunting memories of 1993.
A lot of people felt like that flood stunted the town permanently, and they don't want to see that happen again.
Monday, it's up over several nearby roads and it's creeping closer and closer to some of the houses.
The National Guard is sandbagging with the help of farmers and people who live in the town. The levee breaches over the past few days have created some new problems.
One farmer said the anticipation of what could happen is nerve-racking. There's so much beyond their control.
“It's tough and it's a lot of work trying to prevent it. You got to deal with mother nature and there's only so much you can do. It's a tough deal. Hope we get a drop in the river before it gets much worse,” Blaine Nolker, farmer, said.
“No one's enjoying it at all,” Brian Strider, farmer, said.
For Strider, the worst part is the anticipation of what could happen.
“We're aware of these factors but there's so much beyond our control,” Strider said.
Water is creeping closer and closer to Strider's farmland and Sharle Doss' house.
“We put up this barricade to keep any water from getting into the house,” Doss said.
She spent the day emptying out her basement and toolshed just in case she has to evacuate.
“It's a scary thought but you can't control mother nature,” Doss said.
Like many, she remembers what the flood of '93 did to Hardin.
“My mom owned the restaurant. We lost everything,” Doss said.
In '93, there was three feet of water in city hall. The flood overwhelmed the town and this year, people want to prevent that.
“It was a big bear we had to tackle, and it tackled us,” Strider said.
Strider had just graduated high school when his family lost more than 2,000 acres.
“The levy broke on our farm in 93,” Strider said.
But more than the water levels remind him of this flood.
“Everybody pitched in,” Strider said.
He hopes this time things will be different.
“Farmer is a resilient person. We won't give up,” Strider said.
The city has told residents that they're not issuing an evacuation order just yet, but that people in Hardin should be ready over the next few days.
