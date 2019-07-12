RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) - Three road flares left behind on Blue Ridge Boulevard, after Kansas City police, U.S. Marshals and Raytown Police worked to arrest a suspected murderer Wednesday, has people on social media complaining about the mess left behind.
The following day, Mayor Elect Quinton Lucas got a message on Twitter from a concerned citizen that says in part, “I appreciate the Kansas City Police Department assisting the Raytown Police Department in capturing a murder suspect, however can we hold them accountable to pick up their trash when finished.”
Lucas later responded by making a post saying in part, “You’re mad about three road flares left, I’ll come down and pick them up myself.”
Which then led to some mixed comments.
Mayor Elect Quinton Lucas responded to KCTV5 News’ request to an interview and said, “I think my statement via social media speaks for itself.”
That then led to KCTV5 News wanting to check out some of the former crime scenes to see if this happens often.
The three road flares that were a part of the original complaint were still on scene Friday morning before one of the neighbors KCTV5 News spoke with, picked it up.
There was some crime scene tape at a former scene on 57th and McGee which happened Tuesday,
and there was some tape at a scene on 39th Street, that according to Kansas City police, crime reports happened on the seventh.
KCTV5 News stopped at 63rd and South Benton where a homicide took place Thursday and found crime tape in people’s trash on the roadside, but KCTV5 News continued to check different former crime scenes and started to see a different trend.
According to the Kansas City Police Department’s criminal report, there has been five criminal acts on East 27th Street. Walking around, KCTV5 News hasn’t seen any police tape on poles or on Benton Boulevard, the site of a recent homicide. Looking around, KCTV5 News didn’t see any police tape at all.
According to Kansas City police, they said, “It would be our responsibility to pick up crime scene tape and other trash associated with a crime investigation. If that was not done, we apologize and make every effort to do so in the future.”
Mayor Elect Quinton Lucas said he would just hope that when people see the stuff, to just give police a helping hand and get rid of it if possible.
