KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some residents in Kansas City joined friends and family members of Donnie Sanders Saturday to protest the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office's recent decision to not prosecute a Kansas City police officer who shot him.
Sanders was shot on March 12, 2020 and this week, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said there wasn't enough evidence to support charges against the police officer.
“In this case, I took additional steps in the review to ensure all evidence was collected, analyzed and reported,” the prosecutor’s office said. “We attempted to enhance the audio recordings from the night of the shooting. We repeatedly canvassed the scene of the shooting for more witnesses, as recently as last week. I sought outside reviews by two other district attorney offices that have highly developed use of force teams. We shared the investigation with them and asked for their independent review. Both offices determined no charges should be filed in this matter.”
On Saturday, protestors gathered on the street outside of her home.
Community members join friends and family members of Donnie Sanders along Ward Parkway to protest the Jackson Co Prosecutor’s recent decision not to prosecute the KCPD officer who shot him. Donnie was shot and killed one year ago this month. pic.twitter.com/URMqZbHl2f— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) March 6, 2021
Sanders was killed at 52nd and Wabash Avenue.
Police say he was pulled over for a traffic stop around midnight when he got out of the car and ran away.
In an interview with KCTV5 News last year, Sanders' sister claimed he was unarmed.
You can read Baker's letter to police and Sanders' family here.
