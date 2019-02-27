LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – A dog that was rescued from Egypt escaped its foster family.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has said that one of the dogs that was rescued from Egypt tested positive for rabies. Unleashed Animal Rescue told KCTV5 Wednesday that that dog was euthanized.
Another dog from the rescued group escaped from its foster family in Leawood and was last seen in the area of 103rd Street and Mission Road on Monday.
The dog is described as a white, medium sized, mixed breed dog.
At one time, the dog was wearing a purple sweater, but that may not be the case now.
Police said that they have not received any reports that the dog has shown any signs of illness. The Leawood Animal Control Officers have been actively searching for the dog.
The Leawood Police Department has said to not try and contain the dog yourself.
If you see a dog matching this description, please call the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.
