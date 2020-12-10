Election 2020-Pennsylvania-Trump

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. A federal judge in Pennsylvania says he won’t stop officials from certifying election results that show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 turned down the request by President Donald Trump’s campaign as it sought the state’s 20 electoral votes. Those votes still would not have been enough on their own to hand Trump a second term. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV/AP/CNN) — More than 100 House Republicans have signed on to an amicus brief backing a lawsuit from Texas to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the results of the election in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Seven representatives are from Kansas and Missouri: 

  • Jason Smith (Missouri)
  • Ann Wagner (Missouri) 
  • Blaine Leutkemeyer (Missouri) 
  • Vicky Hartzler (Missouri) 
  • Sam Graves (Missouri)
  • Ron Estes (Kansas) 
  • Roger Marshall (Kansas)
You can read the brief here.
 
The suit from the Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.

