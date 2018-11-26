KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A November blizzard is not how we normally spend Thanksgiving weekend, but the truth is crews across the metro have been out in full force.
We’ve been lucky with what we’ve spent on snow removal in the past few years, because we simply haven’t had many storms.
This year, we are starting things off very snowy with a blizzard in November.
Everyone is digging out from a November storm that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
Kansas City, MO had 160 crews on the roads Monday and close to 200 on Sunday.
City spokesperson Chris Hernandez says every year the city plans for snowstorms whether they hit big or not.
Reports of rising salt prices, that have almost doubled, won’t affect Kansas City.
“With all of our salt in the barn, we have a preseason contract that locked in the price,” said Hernandez.
KCTV5 also checked in with other communities who also tell us they’ve locked in salt for this year and don’t expect any problems.
KCK tells us they budget every year for 14 to 24 inches of snow. As of Monday, supplies and manpower across the metro on both sides look good.
The big concern is overnight temperatures. It’s going to be so cold things will refreeze, so the city is asking for patience as they help everyone dig out and eventually thaw out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.