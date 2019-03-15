FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The police reports on incidents at the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill obtained by KCTV5 News raises questions about child abuse allegations and parents.
There are no clear statutes under Kansas law that say at what point discipline becomes abuse.
Corporal punishment or spankings are allowed under law, but sometimes reports of allegations go from police to social services.
In this case, the allegation went from police to the prosecutor to consider charges.
Criminal defense attorney David Langston said people have different perspectives on what is considered abuse.
“There should never be a mark left on a child. That would be my rule if I was reviewing it,” Langston told KCTV5 News. “Corporal punishment is out of fashion. Schools no longer swat, and I don't think parents should either."
The other legal issue is Hill's record. He has previously been convicted of domestic assault and battery. That charge has been expunged, but that doesn't mean a judge can't see it.
If Hill is charged and if he would be convicted, his previous record will come into play.
The KCTV5 investigative team is monitoring what the Johnson County district attorney decides to do next with the information gathered by Overland Park police.
