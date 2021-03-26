Texans Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass over Houston Texans cornerback John Reid (34) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, multiple reports state. 

In three seasons with the Chiefs, Watkins had 129 receptions for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns. 

During the Chiefs' Super Bowl run two seasons ago, he had 14 receptions and 288 yards. 

He missed several games in multiple seasons due to injuries. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.