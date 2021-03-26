KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, multiple reports state.
In three seasons with the Chiefs, Watkins had 129 receptions for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns.
During the Chiefs' Super Bowl run two seasons ago, he had 14 receptions and 288 yards.
He missed several games in multiple seasons due to injuries.
