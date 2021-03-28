Rams Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed is pictured during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

 Stephen Brashear

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed, ESPN reports. 

In 72 career games for the Seahawks, he had 22 sacks and 194 tackles. 

He is expected to be paired inside with defensive tackle Chris Jones. 

The NFL Network reports that it's a one-year deal that could be worth up to $7 million. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his approval of the signing: 

