KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A key defensive piece to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning team will be heading back to Arrowhead next season.
Reports indicate the team has resigned cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a new one-year deal.
ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is reporting that the deal could be valued at up to $4.5 million for the six-year veteran.
During the 2019 season, Breeland played in every game for the Chiefs, starting all but one and racking up 37 solo tackles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions during the regular season.
Breeland also came up big for Kansas City in the playoffs, with 15 solo tackles plus an interception in the Chiefs Super Bowl win over the 49ers.
The cornerback position was a pressing concern heading into the offseason for Kansas City. Kendall Fuller returned to Washington last month after two seasons with the Chiefs, and eight-year veteran Morris Claiborne is still out in free agency.
