Chargers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. 

 (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The bad news continues to break for the Kansas City Chiefs after Thursday's loss to the Raiders.

Multiple sources are now saying Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller is suffering from a wrist injury.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out:

The Chiefs will try to bounce back from Thursday's loss next week against the Seahawks. 

