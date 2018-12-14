KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The bad news continues to break for the Kansas City Chiefs after Thursday's loss to the Raiders.
Multiple sources are now saying Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller is suffering from a wrist injury.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out:
The Chiefs will try to bounce back from Thursday's loss next week against the Seahawks.
