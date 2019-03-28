TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The two top law enforcement officers with Kansas Highway Patrol have stepped down from duty Thursday, according to a new report from Topeka.
CBS affiliate WIBW reported that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly did not give any reason for the departure of Colonel Mark Bruce, superintendent, and Lieutenant Colonel Randy Moon, assistant superintendent.
While the governor did not offer a reason for the change, WIBW is also reporting that an anonymous letter obtained Thursday question Bruce and Moon’s fitness to lead the KHP.
The letter allegedly accuses Moon of being involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend during a weekend getaway in December that left her with a broken arm.
The letter also alleges other issues at the KHP, including sexual encounters between a KHP officer and staffer while both were at work, and accuses Bruce of trying to cover misconduct within the agency.
Kelly named Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones the new KHP Superintendent. He will assume command on April 3, and in the interim Major Jason Devore will be the acting superintendent.
“Sheriff Jones has 40 years of impressive and diverse law enforcement experience,” Kelly said in a release. “He has worked in municipal, county, and state law enforcement and he has been a leader in law enforcement training and education. Sheriff Jones is the right person to lead the Kansas Highway Patrol at this critical time."
“I’ve dedicated my career to public safety and look forward to again working with the women and men of the Kansas Highway Patrol to strengthen our agency and improve public safety across Kansas,” Jones added.
