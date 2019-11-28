STILWELL, KS (KCTV) -- According to a report from Golf Digest, Tom Watson's wife died today after a long battle with cancer.
The report says Hilary Watson was put into hospice care last Saturday at their farm in Stilwell.
She then died shortly after midnight Thursday.
Watson was 63 years old.
She was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years ago, the report said.
Watson, a professional golfer, was born in Kansas City, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.