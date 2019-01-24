KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday afternoon, according to a report, sources began saying that the Chiefs have a replacement in line for Bob Sutton.
According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, sources are saying that the Chiefs will be hiring Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator.
He was labeled a favorite yesterday by ESPN's Adam Schefter and it seems like only two days after the firing Sutton, the Chiefs have their man to fix the defense.
Spagnuolo spent time as the Giants defensive coordinator and interim head coach, as well as the St. Louis Rams head coach.
Spagnuolo began his coaching career as an Eagles defensive assistant under Andy Reid.
And it looks like they will reunite here in Kansas City.
Spagnuolo was also the defensive coordinator with the Giants in Super Bowl 42, when they ended the Patriots undefeated season.
His last year with the Giants, their defense was ranked exactly the same as the Chiefs this past season in terms of yards allowed per game, passing and rushing yards surrendered and total defense.
