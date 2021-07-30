White Sox Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, July 26, 2021. 

 (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Royals are reportedly trading slugger Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves, according to multiple reports. 

Soler is hitting .192 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI this season. 

If completed, it's the second trade the Royals would have made in 24 hours.

On Thursday, they traded pitcher Danny Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

The team has not confirmed the report. 

