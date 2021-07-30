KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Royals are reportedly trading slugger Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves, according to multiple reports.
Soler is hitting .192 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI this season.
If completed, it's the second trade the Royals would have made in 24 hours.
On Thursday, they traded pitcher Danny Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The team has not confirmed the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.