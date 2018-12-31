KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It is Black Monday around the NFL and several coaches are finding themselves without a job moving into 2019.
While the Chiefs are celebrating a AFC West title another division rival is calling for a coaching change.
John Elway and the Denver Broncos are waving good-bye to head coach Vance Joseph.
ESPN reports that Joseph met with reporter Josina Anderson and said he wants to remain the head coach.
“I would like to get the third year. I think two years is just too short to judge a coach and a team,” Joseph said.
Joseph is leaving Mile High with the franchise’s first back-to-back losing season since the 70’s.
Whoever takes over in Rocky Mountains, they’ll acquire star players in Patrick Lindsay and Von Miller. The Broncos will also have the 9th overall pick.
But in a day of firing there was a silver line for the team in silver and black.
The (Las Vegas?) Raiders took on a new general manager.
Mike Mayock is leaving the studio of the NFL Network and is headed to join John Gruden and a ton of draft picks.
Mayock has been working for the NFL Network for the last 14 years. Before then he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1981 and played in the Canadian Football League afterwards.
The NFL Network has not named his replacement. We’ll see what happens in the offseason.
As for the Raiders, they’ll have three first round draft picks. Their first will come 4th and the other two are dependent upon where the Cowboys and Bears finish in the playoffs.
But Black Friday would impact the Chiefs Kingdom in a roundabout way. Sunday, the Jets parted ways with head coach Todd Bowles.
Now the Jets have requested to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. That's according to Insider Ian Rapoport.
Monday’s fire festival didn’t stop across the rest of the AFC. There’s trouble in paradise as the Miami Dolphins punted on head coach Adam Gase.
After the ‘Miracle in Miami’ against the Patriots, the Dolphins looked like they might have a real shot at a wild card.
Unfortunately for fans and Gase, those dreams were washed away in the tsunami of a three- game losing streak. A losing streak that involved three teams that would not make the playoffs. (Bills, Vikings, and Jaguars)
Gase is leaving Miami with a 23-25 record.
But Gase may land on his feet. According to NFL Network Reporter Mike Garafolo, Peyton Manning is a big fan of Gase.
Garafolo says Manning is a friend of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. Seeing that Cleveland is in the market for a new head coach, Gase could be buying a house near Lake Erie.
Also, in the AFC, the Bengals are letting go of Marvin Lewis.
Lewis was head coach at Cincinnati for the last 16 seasons and despite never winning a playoff game, he is the most winningest coach in Bengals history.
When Lewis was instrumental in making the Bengals a AFC North threat.
Before his arrival the Bengals had 12 straight losing seasons. Lewis finally got the Bengals back in the playoffs in 2005. He would reach playoffs six more times and win multiple division titles. The most recent came 2015.
But in a world of “what have you done for me lately?” The Bengals pushed Lewis and his 130-122-3 record out the front door.
Monday didn’t just pick on the AFC. The NFC West also has a coach’s career hanging the balance.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks got the boot.
Rapoport says, Wilks met with his coaching staff and said he expects to be fired. Rapoport also says, Wilks had not heard anything official from owner Michael Bidwill.
This was Wilks first and only season as head coach for the Cardinals. He racked up a disappointing 3-13 season. Wilks is the first one-and-done coach since Chip Kelly was fired from the 49ers back in 2016.
There is an oasis in the desert though. The Cardinals do have a young but talented quarterback in Josh Rosen.
Arizona also holds the number 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
