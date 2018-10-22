(Meredith) -- Bob Barker has been rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles, California due to back pain, according to reports from TMZ.
The former "Price is Right" host, 94, suffered a major fall last year that required medical care. Paramedics responded to his Hollywood Hills home around 1 p.m. Monday.
TMZ reported Barker's manager said Barker woke up with a major flare in back pain and his family decided to call in professionals to have him transported.
This is a developing news story.
