KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday evening authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, The New York Times reported.
The Times report says three people "with knowledge of the decision" said the vaccine has been approved for emergency use.
With approval given, about 3 million doses of the vaccine will be shipped within days, according to the report.
Pfizer has previous said it will be able to supply about 25 million doses by the end of 2020 and 100 million doses by March.
The first could reach hospitals in Kansas City within a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.