KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With the AFC title on the line several Chiefs and Chargers fans are wanting last minute updates on injured star players.
Thursday morning, National Insider for NFL Network, Ian Rapoport says expect thunderous ovation for the return of Chiefs safety Eric Berry.
Berry hasn’t seen game time since Week 1 of the 2017 season.
Rapoport tweeted out the news:
The Chiefs tweeted out a video featuring Berry yesterday.
Kickoff between the two AFC West rivals is set for 7:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.
