(KCTV) -- The New York Times is reporting Sunday evening that the Cleveland Indians baseball team will announce a change in its name.
The Cleveland Indians name has been around for over 100 years, but that is reportedly going to change as soon as this week.
The franchise had decided to drop its longtime mascot named "Chief Wahoo." The move comes months after the NFL team in Washington announced it would drop the name "Redskins" from its team.
They are now known as the Washington Football Team.
You can read the full report here.
