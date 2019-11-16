ATLANTA, GA. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs were one of the teams represented at the workout for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, The Athletic reports.
The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reports Kaepernick spoke with the Chiefs scout following the workout.
Kaepernick thanks scouts from Washington, New York Jets and Kansas City and says: “When you go back, tell your owners to stop being scared.” pic.twitter.com/UMLSrIcn09— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 16, 2019
Just 15 minutes before Kaepernick was scheduled to work out for 25 NFL teams at the Atlanta Falcons' training complex in Flowery Branch, his representatives announced the session had been moved 60 miles away to a high school in Riverdale.
The stunning move seemed to catch everyone off-guard and came about an hour before the rescheduled workout was set to begin, putting many in scramble mode.
Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016.
The Chiefs have not confirmed the report.
