KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It appears the Kansas City Chiefs will win the battle against the Las Vegas Raiders for the services of Kyle Long.
Long, the son of Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long, will reportedly sign with the Chiefs.
Adam Schefter reports that it's a one-year deal worth up to $5 million a season.
He's the second offensive lineman to sign with the Chiefs this week.
He joins Joe Thuney was new additions to the offensive line.
ORIGINAL STORY
Three-time Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long will be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs this upcoming week, ESPN reports.
Long did not play in the league last year, but decided to come out of retirement. He last played with the Chicago Bears.
The Chiefs are not the only AFC West team interested in Long's services.
Before visiting the Chiefs, he will visit the Las Vegas Raiders, where his father Howie put together a Hall of Fame career as a defensive lineman for the Raiders.
Both the Chiefs and Raiders have released multiple offensive linemen that started for the team last year.
