KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly the first NFL team to take advantage of the talent pool created by the Alliance of American Football league folding this week.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Orlando Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser is signing with the Chiefs. The deal includes $100,000 up front and a $50,000 signing bonus.
In eight games this season in the AAF, Reaser had 12 tackles and made three interceptions.
He was originally drafted by the NFL's San Francisco 49ers in 2014.
The Chiefs have not confirmed the report.
