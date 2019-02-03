KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs fan accused of pointing a laser-pointer at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been banned from Arrowhead Stadium, ESPN reports.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday afternoon the fan was identified and banned from the stadium.
Footage from a KCTV5 camera revealed a laser pointer incident on a Chiefs player and Brady during the AFC Championship Game, which the Chiefs lost 37-31 in overtime.
KCTV5’s footage shows a green laser pointer on the helmet of Derrick Nnadi on a first down from the Patriots' 28-yard line with 8:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.
As video indicates, a laser later appears on top of Brady's helmet on the right side.
ESPN also reports the fan will face criminal charges.
