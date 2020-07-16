49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, his wife Tammy Reid, center, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly telling rookies that training camp is "a go."

The NFL Network reports the team has told rookies and quarterbacks to report for COVID-19 testing on Monday.

The report also states the Chiefs are the first "known" NFL team to inform their rookies that camp will be happening.

This is a developing story.

