KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hopefully your car survived the pothole season earlier this spring. If it didn’t, you may be happy to know Kansas City, Missouri is working to fix the roads.
However, it’s a fix that won’t come cheap.
Maggie Green with Public Works said it will cost $57,000 per lane mile to get metro roads up to snuff.
“We have 6,000 lane miles,” she said. “You know, that is a challenge.”
That $57,000 will add up. Green said the budget for the repairs is $16 million.
The repairs from the city could give heavily trafficked roads another 10 years.
If there was no budget, the city said it would take $175 million every year to get all the roads in excellent condition.
“We know that’s not realistic, but that kind of paints the picture of what we’re dealing with and the challenges we have while maintaining our streets,” Green said.
On Thursday, the city council approved a 5-year infrastructure plan “to address the road maintenance needs of the City with priority given to the arterial roads including road reconstruction.”
Section two of the plan said that it is meant to assess the following:
- The roads to be maintained;
- The year of maintenance;
- The condition of each road;
- The criteria used to determine the type of maintenance/reconstruction recommended;
- The criteria for selecting between roads of the same condition;
- The project cost; and
- The funding needs for each year of the plan.
The resolution passed 11-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.