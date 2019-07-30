KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri House Rep. Rebecca Roeber (R-MO) has died, the Missouri House communications department confirmed on Tuesday.
Roeber was injured in a crash on March 25. She was listed in critical condition following the crash in Morgan County.
She broke 18 bones in the crash, but had previously announced her re-election candidacy.
Before entering politics, she was an educator in the Raytown School District for 17 years.
She was a graduate of Shawnee Mission West High School and attended Avila University, where she earned a bachelor's degree.
She had two children and one grandchild.
