KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri House Rep. Rebecca Roeber (R-MO) has died, the Missouri House communications department confirmed on Tuesday.

Roeber was injured in a crash on March 25. She was listed in critical condition following the crash in Morgan County. 

She broke 18 bones in the crash, but had previously announced her re-election candidacy.

Before entering politics, she was an educator in the Raytown School District for 17 years.

She was a graduate of Shawnee Mission West High School and attended Avila University, where she earned a bachelor's degree.

She had two children and one grandchild.

