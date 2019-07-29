KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II is calling for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Cleaver said he made his decision after reading Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report and listening to testimony last week.
“After reading Special Counsel Mueller’s redacted report and listening to his testimony, it’s clear to me that they indicate the President committed one or more instances of obstruction of justice while in office," Cleaver said in a statement. "When looking at the evidence presented, there is obviously enough smoke to investigate the potential fire of corruption."
Cleaver, in his statement, said he is not ready to support articles of impeachment at this time.
"While I am not ready to support articles of impeachment, I am ready to use the full force of Congress to carry out subpoenas that have stalled in the courts," he said. "That means the opening of an impeachment inquiry."
He joins over 100 Democrats in the U.S. House in calling for an impeachment inquiry.
An impeachment inquiry is the first step in the impeachment process.
