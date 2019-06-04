BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- One of Zarda's top managers grew up with the restaurant, thanks in part to the barbecue man's gesture of kindness.
Nearly 40 years ago, Terry Hyer was just a teenager who needed a job.
“As a 15-year-old kid, you walk in and Mike Zarda was larger than life,” Terry Hyer, Chief Operating Officer, said.
The restaurant founder taught Hyer the craft. He worked in the kitchen and bused tables.
“Mike took us all under his wing,” Hyer said.
Soon barbecue became everything.
“I realized my senior year of high school I was going to work for Mike Zarda the rest of my life,” Hyer said.
He even thought about skipping college until Zarda found out.
“He said, ‘You're not going to do that’,” Hyer said.
His boss helped him with books and other expenses while Hyer worked his way through, befriending local sports figures as Zarda's restaurants expanded.
“He was like a father to me, though I didn't recognize it at the time,” Hyer said. “Mike's spirit was connecting with people.”
A spirit he'll miss dearly.
“The daily touch you got from him, I feel a little bit of a void spot,” Hyer said.
He knows firsthand Zarda's legacy isn't just on a plate.
“It's the simple acts of kindness he did every day. I think the world could use more of that,” Hyer said.
Zarda restaurants will close on Friday to honor the restaurant's founder.
