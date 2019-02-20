Marissa M. Craft

The remains of Marissa M. Craft were found near Ford and 50th roads.

 (KBI)

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities have identified the remains of a woman who was found last August in a field in Neosho County.

The remains of Marissa M. Craft were found near Ford and 50th roads. She went missing from her home in Chanute, and was 39-years-old at the time she disappeared.

Craft was last seen Dec. 15, 2017, leaving her mobile home with three men in a white, Dodge pickup truck.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, along with the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office and the Chanute Police Department say the investigation into Craft’s death continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 244-3888. 

