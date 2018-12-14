KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On the Missing Man Table, which is set at military banquets, there is a red ribbon wrapped around a vase that represents an unyielding determination for a full accounting of service member missing in action.
Missouri now has one of her own accounted for.
U.S. Army Corporal Frederick E. Coons of Fairview Township, MO was accounted for on Oct. 29.
Coons was killed in action during the Korean War.
In July 1950, Coons was deployed with the 24th Infantry Division to engage in the Battle of Pusan Perimeter.
On July 29, 1950, Coons was declared missing action in the vicinity of Geochang, South Korea. He couldn't be accounted for after a unit withdrawal to set up a roadblock against North Korean Forces.
On Feb. 23, 1952, a military grave registration company recovered three sets of remains in a shallow, temporary grave near the village of Apkong-ni.
The remains, designated X-5272, X-5273 and X-5274, were transferred to the United Nations Military Cemetery in Tanggok for temporary burial and then later to Japan for identification.
One set of remains, X-5272 was declared unidentifiable and were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
It wasn’t until March that X-5272 was disentombed for identification.
To identify Coons' remains, scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis, dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence.
To date there are 7,675 Americans who remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
The Missing Man Table also has a lit candle that is a reminder of hope. Hope that all prisoners of war and missing in action will someday find their way home.
