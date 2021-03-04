WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV) -- U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran announced on Thursday that the remains of Father Emil Kapaun were identified.
Kapaun was a Medal of Honor recipient from Kansas who served as an Army Chaplain. He served in World War II and the Korean War.
He was taken as a Prisoner of War in 1951 and died on May 23, 1951.
“This evening I was notified that the remains of Marion County-native Father Emil Kapaun, a priest of the Diocese of Wichita, have been identified," Moran said. "Father Kapaun served as an Army Chaplain during WWII and the Korean War, and was taken as a Prisoner of War in 1951. He continued to minister to Americans as a POW before passing away on May 23, 1951."
Kapaun continued to minister to Americans as a POW before dying.
He was one of 100 Korean War soldiers from Kansas who never returned home.
Until now, his remains were unaccounted for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.