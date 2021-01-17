KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's too soon to tell whether Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play next week against the Buffalo Bills.
But head coach Andy Reid gave at least some hope to fans after the team's 22-17 win against the Cleveland Browns.
“He got hit in the back of the head," Reid said. "He’s doing great right now. So that’s a positive. He passed all of the deals he had to pass.”
Below is the five step concussion protocol Mahomes must pass. It's from NFL.com:
1. Rest and recovery: The player is prescribed rest until his signs and symptoms and neurologic examination, including cognitive and balance tests, return to baseline status.
2. Light aerobic exercise: Under direct oversight of the team’s medical staff, the player should begin graduated cardiovascular exercise and may also engage in dynamic stretching and balance training.
3. Continued aerobic exercise and introduction of strength training: The player continues with supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and may mimic sport-specific activities, and supervised strength training is introduced.
4. Football specific activities: The player continues cardiovascular, strength and balance training and participates in non-contact football activities (e.g. throwing, catching, running, and other position-specific activities).
5. Full football activity/clearance: Upon clearance by the Team Physician for full football activity involving contact, the player must be examined by the Independent Neurological Consultant (INC) assigned to his Club. If the INC concurs with the team physician that the player’s concussion has resolved, he may participate in his Club’s next practice or game.
