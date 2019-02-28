KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With the decision from the city council on Thursday, construction on the new KCI is going to move forward.
However, the iconic three-terminal airport was not the first one in the city. An airport was the center of business in KC for decades before KCI opened.
The city’s high-flying past could help shape the future. To get a sense of what could be in store for KC's future, we took a look at the past.
Pam Blaschum is the executive director at the TWA Museum downtown.
With 40 years in the sky, she has some crazy stories like when a baby was born on a flight.
On Thursday afternoon, she showed us around the museum.
When air travel was a novelty experience, Kansas City was a hub.
“I think it had a complete, 100 percent impact on Kansas City,” she said.
She worked with TWA when the KCI we know now opened in 1972.
Built 20 miles outside downtown, Blaschum and her coworkers wondered how they’d get to their gates on time.
Now, the convenience of the airport is something she’ll miss. “You pull up, you walk inside, you’re at your gate,” Blaschum said.
At this point, she isn’t sure what kind of impact the new airport will have on KC and she isn’t alone.
Tony Tocco, an economics professor at Rockurst, said the new airport is like a fancy door that leads to an empty house and that Kansas City needs to be a travel destination.
“Next time, why don’t you go to Denver or Dallas or Pittsburgh and walk 20 miles?” Blaschum said.
We took a look at another city’s front door: Denver International. In December of 2018, more than five million people went through the Mile High airport. That’s compared to the 947,000 people at KCI the same month.
The new airport is expected to break ground in the next few weeks. It is currently almost a year behind the projected timeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.