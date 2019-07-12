FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As of Friday, the hope is Tropical Storm Barry will not reach nearly what Katrina became, as a category five hurricane, but survivors, including those who ended up relocating in Kansas City said, if they learned anything, it was never to underestimate a storm.
“The siding was gone, the roof was completely gone,” George Colon, survived Hurricane Katrina, said.
George lost his home in Hurricane Katrina, but he didn’t lose his job, he was one of the 300 employees with Grantham University, located in Slidell, Louisiana, who moved to Kansas City after the storm. KCTV5 News spoke with his then wife and Grantham University employee, Rachel Colon, in 2012.
"We didn’t realize how bad it was going to be, " Rachel Colon, survived Hurricane Katrina, said. "It went from a three to a five overnight."
George said over video chat from Florida, where he now lives, he is still working for Grantham after spending several years in Kansas City.
“When I hear things about hurricanes, I just cringe because I know how it feels, especially when you go out to these locations because you can hear a pin drop. Actually, drop on the ground because it’s so quiet there’s no light, there’s no cars, there’s nothing going through there. So just the solitude itself was just like, wow,” George said.
But he still has family in the Louisiana area.
“With having family and friends in that area, so low lying, it does concern me quite a bit for their safety. I also know the folks down there, they know where to go, they know what to do. This is not a first-time thing for them, it’s just a matter of making a good call,” George said.
George said he is tracking the storm closely, because he remembers Katrina turned into a category five in what seemed like just a matter of hours. To track Tropical Storm Barry, click here.
