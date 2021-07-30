ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) --- Red Friday in July kicked off with a Red Rally to celebrate the return of the Chiefs Training Camp to St. Joseph.
COVID-19 protocols kept the Chiefs from traveling to the city last year.
Fans attended an outdoor Phil Vandel concert and Red Rally to welcome the Chiefs back to their city.
“This is a Kingdom stronghold,” Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus said to the crowd Friday night.
St. Joseph Chiefs fans in attendance said they are thrilled training camp is back and they are hopeful for a championship season.
“Third Super Bowl in a row,” Chiefs fan Kathy Branscun said. The Red Rally started at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“It feels phenomenal to be at a Red Rally again,” Chiefs Fan Lynnlee Vires said.
Fans and local business owners say Chief Training Camp brings an economic boost to St. Joseph.
“Every day to me is Red Friday,” Chiefs Fan Donna Townsend said. “We love our Chiefs.”
“It brings back excitement to the city and tourism,” Chiefs fan Gayla Autenrieth said.
“Red Friday we come every year since they started it,” Terry Cabwallader said. “At this park, they have music every Friday. We’ve been coming for the last 21 years and this just adds to the excitement of it.”
Currently the St. Joseph Health Department Health Director says local leaders are not planning to reinstate an indoor mask mandate in St. Joseph. The health department is encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine and follow the CDC’s guidance by wearing a mask indoors no matter vaccination status.
“We welcome everybody, and we want them to come and have a good time and enjoy our community, but we want them to be safe,” St. Joseph Health Department Health Director Debra Bradley said. “We want our citizens to be safe, and so we ask that anybody going indoors to please mask up, please try to do your best to keep your distance.”
This year’s Red Rally presented by Mosaic Life Care and the St. Joseph Downtown Association was modified to be a smaller event due to low vaccination rates and increased hospital admissions.
