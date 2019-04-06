INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Red Cross was requested for six people after a house fire in Independence.
Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 800 block of West 27th in Independence on Saturday afternoon at 4:20. The fire was put out just 26 minutes later.
#indepfire brief - At 4:20 units from Stations 2, 3, 4 & 5 responded to a reported house fire in the 800 block of W. 27th. Fire out and under investigation at 4:46. No injuries.— City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) April 6, 2019
The city tweeted that there were no injuries, but the Red Cross was requested for four adults and two children.
Red Cross requested for 4 adults, 2 children.— City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) April 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.